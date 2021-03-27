Stipe Miocic has proven himself to be one of the best heavyweight fighters in the history of the UFC and at 38 years old, he has plenty of plans on his mind. Of course, Miocic will be fighting Francis Ngannou soon, however, it seems as though he is looking to get into the sport of boxing. While speaking to TMZ, Miocic claimed that he would be down to go up against Anthony Joshua or Tyson Fury, who are set to fight each other soon.

"I would love [a boxing match w/ Fury or Joshua]. It would be just a different — get out of my comfort zone. Plus it’s a fight, anything can happen and I know I can make something happen," Miocic said.

Miocic was asked about whether or not he would go up against Mike Tyson, although at this point, Miocic seems content with staying away from that specific challenge. Even with Tyson's old age, Miocic isn't looking for that kind of smoke.

"That I will pass on. I will pass on that one," Stipe said when asked about Tyson. "That dude looked exactly the same when he fought Roy Jones Jr. as he did when he was 20 years old so, no, I’m good. I love Mike Tyson. I think he’s awesome." Miocic in boxing would be a whole lot of fun and it would stand to make even more money. Hopefully, this prospect actually comes to fruition.

