Stipe Miocic went into his heavyweight tilt against Francis Ngannou as the defending champion, and many fans expected him to come out and be successful. In the end, however, it was Ngannou who absolutely dominated Miocic from start to finish. Eventually, Ngannou ended Miocic in the second round with a vicious punch, and now, the UFC has a brand new heavyweight titleholder.

Recovering from these losses can be very tough but Miocic is doing it with class. Today, he took to his Instagram account where he made sure to let his fans know that he is okay, although he certainly feels bad about losing. Despite this, he is looking forward to the next challenges and understands that he can't win all the time.

"First and foremost, I’m ok. I know that fall wasn’t my most graceful fall, but I was unconscious, so it happens," Miocic said. "To my family friends and fans, especially Croatia & Cleveland. I love you and I’m sorry. I hate letting you down. To my team, thank you. I know you feel every loss just as much as I do. We win as a family, we lose as a family. Losses aren’t fun, they always sting for a while, but that’s the beast of this business. You can’t win them all, and it’s important to understand that losing is just as much a part of sports (and life) as winning. Don’t ever forget God will always put you where you’re meant to be at that exact moment."

If you're a Miocic, there is plenty to learn from here and he still has time to come back and get the title back. In the meantime, however, Miocic is happy to just relax and reflect on his past success.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images