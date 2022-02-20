On Feb. 13, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg led an outstanding cast of some of hip-hop's most celebrated artists for a legendary Super Bowl Halftime performance. As the game took place in Los Angeles, LA native Dre and his lifelong collaborator and friend Snoop brought 50 Cent, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Anderson .Paak with them for the show.

One of the seminole moments of the entire show was Dre and Snoop united for the performance of their classic hit "Still D.R.E.," from Dr. Dre's 1999 album 2001. It seems this moment propelled the song's popularity even further, as the song's music video reached a major milestone this week.

The music video for "Still D.R.E." on YouTube eclipsed 1 billion views, as the HD remastered version was added to the site in 2011. The song's production was provided by a trio of legends in Dr. Dre himself, Scott Storch and Mel-Man. Famously, the entire song was written by JAY-Z, as fans praised him while he jammed along to the song in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Dre, who has over 5 million YouTube subscribers, has reached 454 million views on his next closest music video for "I Need A Doctor" with Eminem and Skylar Grey. So, this achievement speaks to the importance of "Still D.R.E." for the entire genre.

Check out the all-time great music video full of low riders and beach partying below.