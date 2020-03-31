We could all use a little levity given the current predicament facing the world, and what is Seth MacFarlane's madcap masterpiece Family Guy if not a purveyor of exactly that? All things considered, it was inevitable that Stewie & Brian would have a few musings on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while production on the series has come to a halt, that hasn't stopped MacFarlane and company from doing what they do best -- improvising.

Image Collection via Getty Images

Today, Seth MacFarlane uploaded a makeshift podcast of sorts, complete with crude albeit charming animation. Having expended all board game options, including the dreaded last resort Sorry, Stewie and Brian of Family Guy fame decide to whip up a five-minute podcast addressing the state of affairs. "Before we start Brian, I'm going to need you to take my temperature," begins Stewie. "I think you know how."

The pair proceed to rattle off a few viable options for battling corona-induced boredom, but not before Brian attempts to heal the global wound with a spirited rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine." It doesn't take long for his partner to nip that in the bud, making it clear that inspirational public singalongs are off-limits even in a pandemic. "Obviously, one of the main problems right now is panic buying," addresses Brian, who proceeds to offer up some life-hacks to combat a possible toilet paper shortage. "If you own a tie, you have toilet paper," suggests Stewie. "I would recommend scooting your ass on the lawn," offers Brian, ever resourceful.

For more advice from the iconic Family Guy duo, check out the full "podcast" below.