Stevie Wonder Enlists Busta Rhymes, Chika, Cordae, and Rapsody For New Song

Stevie Wonder returned with two brand new singles including one that has an array of elite MCs features on it. Cordae, Rapsody, Busta Rhymes, and Chika join on “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” which Wonder admitted was initially a love song.

“I was listening to the old things I had done and neer finished the worlds to,” he said. “And I was thinking about how this is most crucial time… Not just for Black people or people of color but young people everywhere are going, ‘this is not acceptable,’” he said to Variety about the song.

Along with this single, Stevie Wonder also enlisted Gary Clark for, “Where Is Our Love Song.” Both songs were released to commemorate the launch of Stevie's new label, So What The Fuss Music.

Quotable Lyrics

While you out here doing the minimal

Everything ‘bout us still live by the principle

Can’t put it in the hands of fate

Nobody got time to wait