Stevie Wonder Enlists Busta Rhymes, Chika, Cordae, and Rapsody For New Song

Aron A.
October 13, 2020 15:02
Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate
Stevie Wonder Feat. Busta Rhymes, Cordae, Chika & Rapsody

Stevie Wonder enlists a slew of heavy-hitting MCs for “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate.”


Stevie Wonder returned with two brand new singles including one that has an array of elite MCs features on it. Cordae, Rapsody, Busta Rhymes, and Chika join on “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” which Wonder admitted was initially a love song.

“I was listening to the old things I had done and neer finished the worlds to,” he said. “And I was thinking about how this is most crucial time… Not just for Black people or people of color but young people everywhere are going, ‘this is not acceptable,’” he said to Variety about the song.

Along with this single, Stevie Wonder also enlisted Gary Clark for, “Where Is Our Love Song.” Both songs were released to commemorate the launch of Stevie's new label, So What The Fuss Music.

Quotable Lyrics
While you out here doing the minimal
Everything ‘bout us still live by the principle
Can’t put it in the hands of fate
Nobody got time to wait

