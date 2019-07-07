In an attempt to put a hold rumors circulation surrounding potential dialysis treatment, Stevie Wonder recently confirmed with fans that he will soon be undergoing a kidney transplant surgery.

It was while the legendary entertainer conducted his set at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival that he told fans that his touring activities will be put on hold as a result.

"So, what's going to happen in this. I'm going to have surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year," Wonder relayed to the crowd. "I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor, it's all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. So, you ain't gotta hear no rumors about nothing. I told you what's up. I'm good. All right?"

The Detroit Free Press originally indicated that Wonder was still touring despite "battling a serious but manageable health issue."

“He knows what he has to do to get himself together, and he’s doing it,” said musician and longtime friend Joan Belgrave at the time, adding, “He’s got a team around him — that’s what he needs. He’s got people around him who love him. He’s in great spirits. You would never know anything is going on. That’s how he wants it, and that’s how he wants to keep it,” Belgrave said. “He’s making music and doing what he does, and that’s what he wants to focus on.”