Stevie J is considered to be a veteran of VH1's popular Love & Hip Hop franchise, so it grabbed a lot of people's attention today when he slammed the ladies of Love & Hip Hop: Miami for their less-than-stellar choices when it comes to hair and makeup.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

"Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM," Stevie wrote on Twitter, making sure to exclude cast member PreMadonna for his public shaming. He went on to add, "Fire hair & make up immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!" Many were quick to comment once it hit The Shade Room, including PreMadonna herself who wrote, "Except Premadonna! that’s right Stevie ...cause one thing for sure you know my hair be laid !!!" One person who wasn't so thrilled by his words was LHHMIA star Trick Daddy, who sent his own video response filled with threats towards Stevie J. Let's just hope that two music veterans in hip-hop culture don't start beefing over the cosmetic care of ladies. That's definitely not gangsta!

Take a look at what Stevie J and Trick Daddy both had to say below, and let us know if you think they should stay out of grown women's business down below in the comments: