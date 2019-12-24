There was a time when no one believed that "Sleaze" Stevie J could be tamed, The nickname was given to him by his friends and was widely shared on reality television during the famed record producer's long run on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but last year Stevie changed his creeping ways and settled down. To the surprise of—well, almost everyone—Stevie had quietly married R&B sensation Faith Evans, and for the past year, the couple has been enjoying marital bliss.



Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty Images

Yet, there have been a few moments when it seemed as if things weren't solid on the home front. There were rumors of a breakup earlier this year, gossip that Stevie quickly disputed. Now recently, some enigmatic tweets were shared from Stevie's Twitter account that suggested Faith cheated on him. "Found of that NO woman is faithful," a tweet stated. "Knew that & it’s a blessing to know. Wanna show the world what being a stand up guy will get you." Adding, "12 days of Xmas I sent her 5k a day" and "Trust no b*tch."

The story quickly made its way through social media, but Stevie has shared that his account was hacked and none of what was posted is true. "My twitter & IG was hacked last night while I was on the plane," he said. "My wife is the love of my life & my best friend. Whoever hacked me, you not only hurt me but my entire family." We're sure they're recovering from the fracas.