Despite Joseline Hernandez's claims that there are no issues between her and ex Stevie J when it comes to the custody of their three-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella, certain reports have evidence that proves otherwise. After recent reports that detail how Stevie J was awarded full custody of Bonnie, Bossip now details how a Georgia Family Court judge has appointed a child advocate to decide a custody plan.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

According to the publication, Cherese Clark-Wilson will be the exes Guardian Ad Litem to find out Bonnie's best interest and evaluate which parent can meet her needs. Cherese has access to Joseline and Stevie's medical records and can interview their therapists. The court order also means Stevie and Joseline have to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and they'll both have to split the cost of Cherese's work that's worth $3,500.

All these court happenings began when Stevie J accused Joseline of keeping his daughter away from him and moving to Miami and shaking up with another man. “The petitioner is unaware of the safety of the minor child or her current health status due to such prohibitions inflicted by the respondent,” Stevie's court documents read.

No word on when Cherese's work will be complete but keep it locked for more updates.