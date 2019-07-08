Just a couple of weeks ago fans were sure that Stevie J and Faith Evans had called it quits just before their one-year wedding anniversary. Stevie had shared a number of cryptic tweets on Twitter writing how “ones insecurities can damage them,” as well as, “cherish what you love just know nothing will last forever.”

It looks like those rumors can now be put to bed since TMZ caught up with the couple as they headed out of Essence Festival in New Orleans and looked to be pretty okay. The publication asked them if there was trouble in paradise, leading Stevie to kiss Faith on the cheek asking "what does this look like?"

Finally, after admitting that she thinks she's in love Faith added: "You can't believe everything that you hear."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

A while back Stevie J got real personal during an interview about their relationship and how things have changed since they've gotten married. "I got to put in more work, know what I’m saying?" He then explained where the work is being put when he added, "I upped it from three to five times a day," clearly talking about their sex life.

"I knew he was going to go there with it. I already knew," Faith responded.