Stevie J and his now ex-wife, Faith Evans, have not had the easiest relationship. It was revealed that the two tied the knot in a Las Vegas hotel room back in 2018, and since then, their troubles have been made public. In fact, just one day after their marriage was publicized, the Hit Man was accused of cheating on his new wife with both men and women.

From there on out, the two had their fair share of ups and downs. Between getting tattoos to symbolize their love for each other, facing domestic abuse charges, and showing up to red carpet events looking madly in love, the industry couple has confused the media multiple times.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

The two finally called it quits in 2021 when Stevie filed for divorce. However, it seems that the former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star misses his old flame. Today, he shared a Mother's Day post and owned up to the wrongdoings he committed during their marriage.

He wrote a lengthy caption that started off by saying, "Faith Rene Jordan I’ve hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world." The father of six went on to promise that he would respect her feelings and take better care of her heart.

He continued by saying, "I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you’re as happy as you were when we got married." The 50-year-old begged for her forgiveness and expressed that he wants her back in his life.

Check out the post below.



