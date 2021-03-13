New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams trolled his head coach, Stan Van Gundy, following the team's 116-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday night. When asked for comment on his teammate Zion Williamson's impression of Van Gundy, he remarked that the only thing it was missing was the "bad breath."

“I mean, everything was on target, he just needs to have bad breath,” Adams told reporters. “Too far, right? Too soon? I guess Jaxson’s starting now, by the way.”



Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Van Gundy signed on to coach the Pelicans in October of 2020, replacing Alvin Gentry. Since taking over, the Pelicans haven't exactly excelled. They currently ranked 12th in the Western Conference standings with a 16-22 record.

Throughout playing together, Williamson and Adams appear to have become a good fit. After the Pelicans acquired Adams in a trade in November, Williamson praised his game: “I thought I was strong, Seeing it up close, on the same team now, and it’s crazy. Steven is really strong and he’s a great basketball player."

As a part of the trade, Adams signed a two-year, $35 million extension with the Pelicans.

The Pelicans will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in New Orleans, Sunday night.

[Via]