Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns could be headed towards a divorce. The team met with Deshaun Watson this week, and while the team has been told that they are out of the running for the QB, there are now reports that the franchise is done with Mayfield, and they are looking for someone who is more of an "adult" in the locker room.

Recently, former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. spoke out about Mayfield, and he didn't have many nice things to say about the QB. In fact, Smith says Mayfield is essentially a cry baby who hasn't accomplished anything worthwhile. It was a scathing critique of the QB that certainly won't go over well in Mayfield's own household.

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg

“He [Mayfield] wears his emotions on his sleeve, I do too,” Smith said. “I was a emotional player. But the difference between Baker and I is one, I won triple crown—I led the league in something besides crying. At the end of the day, OBJ left for wanting a championship, Juice [Jarvis Landry] is out of there … You keep bringing in all these players that are supposed to help, and what do they do when they go there? Their careers and their numbers decline.”

Smith certainly has enough clout to say something like this, although it remains a harsh view of the Browns QB. At this point, no one knows what the Browns will do here, although it is clear that it is a murky situation for everyone involved.