Steve-O is sick of getting in trouble for violating community guidelines. In an exclusive story from Page Six, it’s been revealed that the 47-year-old is launching his own XXX-rated website, called “Steve-O Raw.”

“I got so sick of getting in trouble with just about every social media platform for ‘violating community guidelines’,” the Jackass entertainer explained. “I’m just thrilled to finally be able to post the things I think are funny and awesome, without getting in trouble.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Steve-O’s new site will have a $9.99 monthly subscription fee, that, once paid, will give access to a wide array of content, including posts that have been removed from other platforms, “never-before-seen” footage from Jackass and his comedy special, access to “Don’t Try This at Home” movies, merch, meet-and-greets, and more.

When asked why he didn’t just create an account on an existing adult platform, such as OnlyFans, the Wimbledon-born star responded, “on OnlyFans you have to pay to unlock each piece of content, and there’s no live-streaming. On my page, everything is already unlocked and playable once you’ve subscribed, and I have live-streaming, as well as regular giveaways and contests.”





According to Page Six, the site’s homepage “proudly [displays Steve-O] lying full monty and spread-eagled in a giant coconut.” They’ve also noted that “the entry page shows him engaging in a sexual act,” while “yet another X-rated photo shows him nakedly bench-pressing a nude woman.”

“That depends on how you define pornography,” the Jackass 3D actor replied when asked if “Steve-O Raw” will feature pornography. “This page hosts all of my explicit, uncensored content, and there’s a lot of that.”

You must be 18 to enter Steve-O’s site, which you can check out here.

