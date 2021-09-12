Steve-O says that the release of Jackass Forever was not delayed because of his fellow cast member, Bam Margera, who is suing the production. Margera claims that he was forced to sign a “wellness agreement” and was fired after a positive drug test.

Speaking with TMZ at LAX, Steve-O explained that, “A lot of people speculate that it was because of Bam and his lawsuit, but no, it’s just because of Covid."

“The comfort level for the public to go to movie theatres has dropped down," he added.



Mark Davis / Getty Images

Steve-O also spoke about Margera's lawsuit, saying that he thinks it's "absurd."

“I tell you this man, I love Bam. I have no idea how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit," he admitted. "I’ve read it, and it’s just absurd. I mean it’s literally absurd... I shouldn’t even say what I said, but I can tell you that the lawsuit is absurd.”

Margera claims that the wellness agreement "forced him to take a cocktail of prescription drugs that left him depressed and drained, and restricted his ability to travel, work and live his life."

Jackass Forever will now hit theaters on February 4th, 2022.

