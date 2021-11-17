Kyrie Irving is currently unavailable for game action due to his vaccination status. Irving very publicly refused the vaccine and he will continue to do so until the COVID restrictions are lifted in New York. This decision has led to a lot of scrutiny on social media and amongst his peers in the NBA. Despite this, Irving is staying true to his beliefs even if it means handicapping his Nets.

After last night's loss to the Warriors, Nets head coach Steve Nash got to talk about Irving and what his thoughts are on the situation. As Nash explained, he still has a relationship with Irving, however, they are strictly talking pleasantries as opposed to basketball. Needless to say, the head coach isn't trying to pressure his point guard right now.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“Kyrie, I stay in touch with Kyrie but we don’t really talk about basketball just stay in touch and make sure everything is good with him,” Nash said. At this point, that is all that Nash can really do with Kyrie, as the superstar won't be able to touch the floor in his current predicament. It is certainly not ideal, however, the Nets have proven to be pretty good without him this far. Of course, his return certainly wouldn't hurt as the season goes on.

Kyrie's playing status is a story that continues to develop so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.