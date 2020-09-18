When Steve Nash was hired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, fans and pundits were fairly shocked. No one even knew that Nash was a name being considered for the job. After all, he has no prior head coaching experience, which makes him a bit of a wild card as far as candidates go. Regardless, he has a huge task ahead of him as he will now get to coach two of the best players in the league: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

In a recent interview via Nets Daily, Nash spoke out about his plans for KD and Kyrie and how he hopes to create the ideal rotations. Based on his comments, it's clear Nash is all about versatility.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“Ky is a weapon off the ball. Kevin can play all five positions and I plan to use him in all five positions,” Nash said. “(Me and Kyrie) have had a relationship since his rookie year. It’s something I’m looking to develop. Obviously, I have a much more developed and longer history with Kevin, but with Ky, I’m excited. He’s one of my favorite players. He’s kind of a savant with the basketball. But also to get to know him off the court.”

It remains to be seen when the 2020-2021 season will officially begin, which means Nash will have quite a bit of time to implement his systems. Either way, his reign as Nets coach is going to be very interesting.

