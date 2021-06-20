Steve Nash had high expectations coming into this season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, the Nets were expected to do big things, and for the most part, they were the most feared team in the league, especially following the acquisition of James Harden. Unfortunately for Nash and the Nets, they were hit with injuries at the most inopportune time, as Irving was forced out of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

Despite this massive loss, the Nets battled hard and were able to force the Milwaukee Bucks to seven games. Last night, the epic Game 7 went down in Brooklyn and it was a game for the ages. In the end, however, the Nets came up short, ending their season. After the game, Nash spoke about his team with pride as he noted that the club battled through a ton of adversity.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

"I still thought we could win it," Nash said. "And clearly, I think we proved tonight that we could. Game could have gone either way. You always know there's a chance. Anything can happen. I think we just faced one too many obstacles this year. Because our guys gave everything they had."

If the Nets can stay healthy next season, they have the best chance of any team in the league to win it all. They are extremely stacked and this second-round loss shouldn't be too discouraging. After all, they have three of the best 15 players in the league, all on the same team.

