James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets have had a solid season thus far, although there have been some inconsistencies. For instance, Kyrie Irving can only play half of the team's games moving forward, while Kevin Durant is out with an injury. This means Harden has had to take on much of the workload, and it has oftentimes been a bit of a struggle.

With the Nets losing some games as of late, rumors came out suggesting that Harden is no longer happy in Brooklyn and that he wants to test free agency. Since that time, Harden has denied the reports, all while other journalists have stated that Harden is committed to winning titles with the franchise.

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

While speaking to the media, Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about the rumors, and whether or not he believes them to be true. Nash was very diplomatic about the situation, noting that he understands the frustrations, but firmly believes that Harden is committed to riding things out right now.

"I think James is happy to be here I just think it's frustrating right now...we have higher expectations and I think it's frustrating but I think James is happy here for sure," Nash stated.

This is a story that will continue to develop as the season goes on, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.