Brooklyn Nets star James Harden exited the team's second-round playoff matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, with an apparent right hamstring injury.

"I'm heartbroken for him," Nets head coach Steve Nash said after the game.

He continued: "This guy was so ready and excited to play tonight, and you know the preparation he puts in, you know how much he cares about the game, how much he cares about his team, so you never want to see that."



Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Harden went down driving to the hoop while guarded by Jrue Holiday in the first minute of the game. He walked back to the locker room after and was later ruled out of the game.

Despite losing one of their three best players, the Nets went on to win 115-107, giving them a 1-0 lead to start the playoff series.

The former Most Valuable Player has been dealing with a hamstring injury since April 5. He only returned to the Nets' lineup on May 12, missing a total of 20 games.

Harden and the Nets are currently awaiting results on an MRI for the All-Star's hamstring.

Game 2 between the Nets and Bucks is scheduled to tip-off Sunday at 7:30 PM EST.

