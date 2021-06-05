Steve Nash was gifted the opportunity of a lifetime when he became the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, there were lofty expectations due to the fact that this was Kevin Durant's first season back in over a year. Alongside Kyrie Irving, these two were going to be a dynamic duo and Nash was in charge of making sure they built chemistry with the rest of the team. Early in the season, James Harden was traded to Brooklyn, which immediately made the Nets that much better.

Since then, Nash has seen a ton of success as a head coach, and it's pretty easy to see why. Now, the team is heading to the second round of the playoffs where they will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, who boast the talents of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP is a monster on the court, and as Nash told reporters recently, the team has a plan in place to stop him.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“I think the strategy we’ll probably start with is probably similar from a team-defending standpoint,” Nash said via Nets Daily. “It’s also the type of thing we have to work our way through as the series goes on and have a better feel for it, have more and more of an understanding collectively, and also be able to adjust and adapt within our schemes, not just change our schemes. The team concepts will be the same regardless.”

With the series starting on Saturday, fans are in for a whole lot of fun, and considering just how great each team is, the winner of the series could very well be the team that ends up winning it all.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

