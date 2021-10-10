Kyrie Irving is refusing to get the vaccine against COVID-19, and it is putting him at risk of missing 45 games, including every single match in Brooklyn. The Nets have tried to convince Kyrie to get the vaccine, but in the end, he remains stubborn on the issue. This has caused some turmoil within the Nets organization, as they simply do not know what to do with him. They could always trade Kyrie, but his vaccination status could very well be a problem for other teams.

In a report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, Steve Nash explained that the team has already committed to the idea of Kyrie not playing any home games this year and that they are prepared for anything. At this point, Nash seems quite annoyed with this saga, and it is not going to end anytime soon.

“I think we recognize he’s not playing home games,” Nash said. “We’re going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”

This must be a frustrating scenario for Kevin Durant and James Harden, who are trying to win a title. Irving has made it clear over the last few years that basketball is simply a part-time job for him, which ultimately conflicts with the goals of the franchise. As the season goes on, the Nets and Kyrie will certainly be in for some interesting times.

