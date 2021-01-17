Legendary comedian Steve Martin, 75, says he's received the COVID-19 vaccine and is experiencing no side effects.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"Good news/Bad news," Martin wrote on Twitter, Sunday morning. "Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha! The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science."

Martin says he was able to get access to the vaccine through New York City's government’s website where he was among those eligible, who include “individuals 75 and older, first responders, public safety officers, teachers and other school staff; in-person college instructors, childcare workers, public-facing grocery store workers, transit workers and individuals living and working in homeless shelters.” The site warns that it could take up to 14 weeks to schedule an appointment due to limited federal allocation.

"I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center," Martin said, replying to a fan who was seeking advice on where to get his 83-year-old mother-in-law vaccinated in New York.

"Right now, I’m having no fide resects [sic]," Martin joked.

