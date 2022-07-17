Steve Lacy Wants To "Give You The World"

It was a busy weekend in the world of hip-hop and R&B, with new albums and singles arriving from the whole crew at CMG, Latto, Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel, and Travie McCoy, just to name a few.

Another noteworthy release came in the form of Steve Lacy's Gemini Rights album, which Kanye West has highly praised as being a "beautiful" body of work.

The 10-track album finds the Compton native rediscovering himself after dealing with the anguish of heartbreak, and on the album's closer, "Give You the World," he sings about being ready to open up and be vulnerable again.

"If you want me to, I'll share my heart / I’m not anxious, I'll tell the truth," Lacy reveals on the first verse. "You know, if you feel about the same way, yeah / I'd feel so out my mind, could be dangerous."

Days before Gemini Rights hit DSPs, Steve dropped off "Sunshine" in collaboration with Fousheé – check that out here, and stream "Give You the World" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

