mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Steve Lacy Wants To "Give You The World"

Hayley Hynes
July 17, 2022 09:28
200 Views
00
0
Steve Lacy/SpotifySteve Lacy/Spotify
Steve Lacy/Spotify

Give You The World
Steve Lacy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kanye West dubbed Lacy's new "Gemini Rights" album "beautiful," also describing the 24-year-old as "one of the most inspiring people on the planet."


It was a busy weekend in the world of hip-hop and R&B, with new albums and singles arriving from the whole crew at CMG, Latto, Lloyd Banks, Rowdy Rebel, and Travie McCoy, just to name a few. 

Another noteworthy release came in the form of Steve Lacy's Gemini Rights album, which Kanye West has highly praised as being a "beautiful" body of work.

The 10-track album finds the Compton native rediscovering himself after dealing with the anguish of heartbreak, and on the album's closer, "Give You the World," he sings about being ready to open up and be vulnerable again.

"If you want me to, I'll share my heart / I’m not anxious, I'll tell the truth," Lacy reveals on the first verse. "You know, if you feel about the same way, yeah / I'd feel so out my mind, could be dangerous."

Days before Gemini Rights hit DSPs, Steve dropped off "Sunshine" in collaboration with Fousheé – check that out here, and stream "Give You the World" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

If you want me to, I'll share my heart
I’m not anxious, I'll tell the truth
You know, if you feel about the same way, yeah
I'd feel so out my mind, could be dangerous
With how-ow- I'd fall, I'd fall

Steve Lacy new music new song new album new project r&b Gemini Rights Give You the World
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Steve Lacy Wants To "Give You The World"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject