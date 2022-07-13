Steve Lacy revealed that the beat for Mac Miller's "Jet Fuel" was originally conceived during a studio session for Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN," but after the rapper didn't use it, the beat eventually found its way to Miller. Lacy, who is credited as a producer on the track, explained the story during a new interview with Vulture.

“That beat actually came from a Kendrick Lamar session,” Lacy told the outlet. “Dahi and I, when we were working on DAMN., the first day I came through to work on that record, we just made beats. He’s so organized. He has all these different drum loops. He had that loop, and I did that groove, but Dot didn’t use it. Dahi just collects stuff. I guess Malcolm was working on his record and he liked the beat that became ‘Jet Fuel.'”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Later in the interview, Lacy also reflected on his friendship with Miller, saying that the late rapper was one of the first artists to like his work. Miller passed away in September 2018 after an accidental drug overdose.

“I wasn’t around [when Mac took The Internet on tour],” he recalled. “I think when they were on that tour, it was kind of when I first started to come around. Mac was one of the first big people to fuck with me. He was just a rad spirit, bro. We spent a lot of time together. He wanted to make music, and he liked some of my first ideas. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy!'”

Lacy’s interview with Vulture comes ahead of the release of his next solo album, Gemini Rights, which is due out on Friday, July 15.

Check out Miller's "Jet Fuel" below.

[Via]