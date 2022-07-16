Steve Lacy's Gemini Rights LP is just one of the many projects that hit DSPs this weekend, though the 10-track effort has already gotten flowers from names like Dev Hynes, Naomi Campbell, Syd, Daniel Caesar, and perhaps the ultimate compliment of all from the one and only Kanye West.

After his project's midnight debut, Lacy took to Instagram to celebrate all of his noteworthy accomplishments and attempt to explain his feelings. "Gemini Rights is outttt. This feels so surreal. I can't explain it," he began.





"It's a new feeling. I think I'll be able to tell you about it in a couple months. But for now, I'll enjoy this newness. Thank you guys for all the love and support, I promise it doesn't go unnoticed. GEMINI RIGHTS OUT NOW."

In the comment section, Ye – a fellow Gemini himself – dropped by to praise not only Lacy's music, but also his overall energy. "Album is beautiful," the father of four wrote.

"One of the most inspiring people on the planet."

Gemini Rights is the 24-year-old's first full-length album since 2019's Apollo XXI, which included just one feature from DAISY WORLD on "Like Me."

This time around, Lacy opted to work with Matt Martians on "2Gether (Enterlude)" and frequent collaborator Fousheé on "Sunshine," which arrived on DSPs earlier this week ahead of the record's arrival.

"Gemini Rights is essentially me coming into myself after a breakup," the "Mercury" hitmaker revealed in an interview just a few days ago.

"It’s a story that is very fluid [and] very fun. To me, the subject matter could be sad if you look at it that way, but I feel like it is way more hopeful — and that’s the story: finding happiness. I’m finding myself after a heartbreak and I am excited for people to hear this record."

Stream Steve Lacy's newest project here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

[Via]