Kanye West, Steve Lacy, and Lil Uzi Vert immortalized their friendship last week with matching tattoos. The three artists got "We here forever technically" tattooed on their upper arms, though they didn't necessarily explain the meaning behind the ink.

TMZ recently caught up with Steve Lacy who provided a bit of insight into his friendship with Ye. He said the tattoos reflect their impact on music. "We're artists, we never die," Lacy explained before revealing that he and Ye have made some music together in recent times. However, he said that we might not be hearing it at any time in the near future. Ultimately, Lacy said that he has a friendship with Ye that sometimes results in a creative collaboration with one another.

Kanye openly expressed his appreciation for Lacy's music last month after the release of Gemini Rights. Ye commented under Lacy's post, praising him for his artistry. "Album is beautiful. One of the most inspiring people on the planet," Ye wrote. Additionally, Lacy modeled new Yeezy Gap sunglasses.

Over the past few months, there have been rumors that Kanye's Donda 2 will finally arrive on streaming platforms after its exclusive release on the Stem player. Perhaps, we can expect some contributions from Lacy on the forthcoming release.

Check out Lacy's brief run-in with the TMZ cameraman below.