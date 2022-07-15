Steve Lacy Drops Off Gorgeous New Album "Gemini Rights"

Steve Lacy has consistently been one of the biggest and brightest names in the neo-soul and r&b space. As a key member of The Internet, Lacy helped bring gorgeous sounds, textures, and unique guitar chords to the genres he operates within. His solo work has received critical acclaim, and fans have been waiting for a new project. On Friday, that project was delivered as Lacy blessed his fans with 10 tracks on his new body of work called Gemini Rights.

This album sees Lacy changing up his sound in certain respects, all while keeping that neo-soul and r&b spirit present. The results make for a fantastic new project that will take you on a sonic journey. For the most part, Lacy carries the album although there are a couple of features from Matt Martians, and Foushee on the song "Sunshine." Overall, it's a great effort from the artist and we're sure longtime fans will approve.

You can stream Steve Lacy's new album Gemini Rights, down below.

Tracklist:

1. Static

2. Helmet

3. Mercury

4. Buttons

5. Bad Habit

6. 2Gether (Enterlude) ft. Matt Martians

7. Cody Freestyle

8. Amber

9. Sunshine ft. Foushee

10. Give You The World