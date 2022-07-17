Following the return of our Fire Emoji playlist yesterday, this Sunday we're back with a selection of songs on our R&B Season update.

Leading the charge is "LOOSE CHANGE" from Brent Faiyaz's long-awaited Wasteland album, which we recently reviewed. "What's left of us? / What's left of our lives?" he wonders as the track begins. "It's only you, it's only me / It's only us at the end of the night."

Following that is a collaboration from Steve Lacy and Fousheé on "Sunshine," which hit DSPs days before the former shared his Gemini Rights album. In case you haven't already heard, Kanye West declared the 10-track effort a "beautiful" piece of work, also giving the artist flowers for being "one of the most inspiring people on the planet."

R&B stars Monica and Ty Dolla $ign came together on "Friends" this weekend, and Roy Woods gave us another preview of what's to come on his forthcoming Mixed Emotions LP with "Bad Bad," following the recent arrival of "Insecure."

Elsewhere, City Fidelia teamed up with Shelley FKA Dram on "Soulmate." The Ottawa native is preparing for the arrival of his debut album, Painkiller this year, and his latest release serves as the third single from the impending arrival.

Stream our R&B Season playlist exclusively on Spotify below.