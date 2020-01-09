Heading into this season, things were already bleak for the Golden State Warriors. The team was going into the season without Klay Thompson and there were fears that the team could miss the playoffs. As soon as the season started, things unraveled as numerous players got injuries, including Steph Curry. The three-point shooting maestro suffered a broken hand and there were fears that he could miss the entire season. Now, the Warriors are last place in the Western Conference and the season appears to be a bit of a lost cause.

During a recent interview, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about his star point guard and what the team's plans are moving forward. As it turns out, Curry could be back this season, after all. Kerr even broke down the timeline of when this could happen.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“His injury is not nearly as serious as Klay’s because we’re dealing with a hand and not a knee,” Kerr told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes. “We’ll re-evaluate Steph sometime in February, but I think there’s an excellent chance he comes back sometime in March — late in the season.”

Curry's return to the lineup probably won't help the Warriors get into the playoffs although every little hit helps. Just off of his shooting alone, Curry could help this Warriors team string some wins together and build momentum to close out the year.