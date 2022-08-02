Andre Iguodala is 38 years old which means he has some big decisions to make about his future. He has won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to win another if he takes on a Udonis Haslem-type role with the Warriors next season. Either way, Iggy has some thinking to do, and with the season just a couple of months away, Warriors fans are interested in what he's going to do next.

While speaking to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the prospect of Iguodala retiring and what he thinks moving forward. Simply put, Kerr just wants his guy to be happy and content with his decision. The Warriors will not be pressuring Iggy either way.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr said. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

A decision will likely come soon, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]