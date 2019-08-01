Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been pretty open about the fact that he thinks players requesting trades is bad for the NBA. Last week, he spoke out about this trend and singled out Anthony Davis in his criticism. Interestingly enough, Kerr is doubling down on his comments and has some strong words for all of the superstars that switched teams during the offseason. While speaking to ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, Kerr explained that all of this movement could prove to be a problem for the league moving forward.

“The league has always revolved around the top 15 guys,” Kerr tsaid. “But how many of them left? Larry [Bird] stayed, Magic [Johnson] stayed, Tim Duncan stayed, Kobe [Bryant] stayed, even Michael [Jordan] mostly stayed. What’s shocking is the caliber of the players — LeBron, KD, Kawhi — that are leaving. And they kind of run the league.”

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The head coach then went on to talk about all of the trades that have been forced the last few years. As far as he's concerned, that might be the biggest problem of all.

“That’s the real danger,” Kerr explained. “That’s where you start to get concerned. At least I do. As for our league, it’s bad for business.”

