There's a lot of things will Drake will be recognized for in history books. He has a list of record-breaking Billboard chart success and critical accolades that he will, without a doubt, go down as one of the greatest artists of our generation. That's just in music, though. He's continued to prove his success in the world of television with the Zendaya-starring Euphoria as well as the revival of UK's Top Boy.

His reputation in the world of sports might not be as fondly recognized. We've all known Drake to be one of the most obnoxious NBA fans in the world but still, he remains as entertaining as the game when he's seated courtside. And while he's known to bicker with non-Raptors players, that's just on the court. Off-court, he's chatting them up until they miss their team flight, according to both Steve Kerr and Steph Curry. The Golden State Warriors coach revealed that he once had to fine Drizzy $500 for making Draymond Green and Steph Curry miss their flight.

"We had a team rule at the time, that you could bring a friend on the plane a couple times a year, and unbeknownst to me Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake. So, Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph and I fined all three of them for being late. And Drake paid his $500 fine. You can ask him that," he said. "True story."

Steph Curry later elaborated further on Steve Kerr's comments, saying that they got "stuck in The Oracle parking lot." "Headed to LA on a back-to-back and me and Draymond were definitely late just choppin' it up with Drake in the parking lot," Steph Curry said. He added that Drake referred to that incident in "Free Smoke" when he raps, "I took the team plane from Oracle."