Coming into this season, fans knew the Golden State Warriors weren't going to be as good as they were for the last five years. On the flip side, no one expected them to lose players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green to injury. The team has been abysmal this season and last night, they lost by 25 points to the Atlanta Hawks who were in the midst of a 10-game losing streak. Simply put, this Warriors season has been a disaster and fans are already waiting for the draft.

After last night's game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about his team's loss and what it's been like to experience a bad season. According to ESPN, Kerr says he is finding it quite hard.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"It's not easy for anybody to lose, especially given that our team has fought really hard through the first quarter of the season and had some really difficult, close losses," Kerr said. "It wears on you, and you want those efforts to be rewarded. You have to keep the faith, and you just have to keep fighting, and that's my job to keep their spirits up and turn it around."

The Warriors are currently last place with a record of 4-18. At this point, they have as good a chance as anyone to get the first overall pick in 2020 which is certainly something to look forward to.