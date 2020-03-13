In the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, several cities have banned large social gatherings in an effort to combat the fast-spreading disease. Furthermore, almost every major sport, with the exception of the UFC, has suspended or cancelled upcoming events until further notice.

Despite the growing concerns, Post Malone's concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado went off without a hitch on Thursday night, as his fans packed out the arena without fear. In response to video footage taken at the show, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr preached the importance of social distancing.

Kerr quote-tweeted the video along with the following plea, "It’s going to take all of us to commit to social distancing in order to turn the tide and get the virus under control. Please explain this concept to everyone you know."

Although that show took place as originally planned, the Blake Shelton concert scheduled to take place at the Pepsi Center on Saturday has already been cancelled. Post's next show is scheduled to take place next week at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but the city has already banned all gatherings with 250 or more people, and that concert is currently listed as "canceled or postponed -- TBD," according to TMZ.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images