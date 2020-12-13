Former MVP Stephen Curry has returned to the Golden State Warriors' lineup, after being sidelined for all but five games during the 2019-2020 NBA season. Head coach Steve Kerr described seeing Curry back on the floor during the team's 107-105 preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets as "a sight for sore eyes."

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

"It's always just great to see him out on the floor," Kerr said. "And I think he looks really good physically, that's the main thing. He worked so hard in the offseason and he's in great shape. And now it's just a matter of getting his timing and his rhythm down, but he's definitely a sight for sore eyes."

Without their star guard, the Warriors struggled mightily last season, finishing 15-50 for the shortened season.

"Honestly, I don't know because I've had a solid, consistent core," Curry said when asked about building chemistry with his new teammates. "I think from Monday to now we're starting to talk about some of the patterns and some of the things that I'm used to, especially if I give up the ball. And knowing where open spots on the floor are. It will come. I don't know what the specific answer to the question is, but it will come. ... It's just one of those things where you have to continue to communicate."

Curry finished 3-for-10 from the field with 10 points in 21 minutes.

