Kevin Durant confirmed what everyone had suspected today - he suffered a ruptured achilles tendon during the Warriors' Game 5 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Right around the time that Durant was providing his injury update on instagram, head coach Steve Kerr was explaining to the media how the Warriors felt a re-injury of the calf was the worst thing that could happen as they went into Game 5. Says Kerr, "the achilles came as a complete shock."

“Would we go back and do it over again? Damn right. “Our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injury of the calf. That was the advice and information we had. At that point once Kevin was cleared to play he was comfortable with that so the achilles came as a complete shock." “I don't know what else to add to that other than had we known this was a possibility that this was even in the realm of possibility there’s no way we would have allowed Kevin to come back. It’s devastating."

The Golden State Warriors have faced plenty of scrutiny in the wake of Kevin Durant's achilles injury. For instance, Charles Barkley blames the team for allowing the two-time Finals MVP to get on the court in the first place, while Jalen Rose says the people now feeling sorry for KD are the same ones who rushed him back in the lineup.

As part of his update on IG today, Durant noted that he wanted to be on the court with his teammates, adding, "Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could."