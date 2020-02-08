Steve Kerr believes D'Angelo Russell's fit in Golden State was questionable from the beginning.

“To be perfectly blunt, the fit was questionable when we signed him,” Kerr told reporters on Friday, according to Yahoo Sports. “Nobody questioned that. When you already have Steph and Klay and you add a ball-dominant guard, you can rightfully question the fit.”

The Warriors currently hold a disappointing 12-40 record. After losing both Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, Russell alone was not enough to hold together the broken team. He averaged 23.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Warriors.

Russell was traded before the deadline this week for former number 1 overall pick Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins seemed happy to be out of Minnesota, tweeting a video of Drake celebrating. Battling against high expectations, Wiggins has been inconsistent to start his career. He's not a phenomenal 3-point shooter and he can be rocky on defense, but the Warriors hope he'll be a good fit for the team.

With Curry and Thompson set to return for next season, the Warriors look to build for the future.

Kerr finished by telling reporters, “I’m happy for D’Angelo. I think he’s gonna have a great situation in Minneapolis. ... In the end, I think this could work out for everybody.”