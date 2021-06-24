Throughout the course of his career, Steve Kerr has been able to play and coach some all-time great players. For instance, Kerr was teammates with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls and was able to win quite a few championships with the superstar. Meanwhile, as the coach of the Golden State Warriors, Kerr has been able to coach the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and even Kevin Durant.

During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Kerr spoke about KD and just how impressive the superstar really is. In fact, Kerr offered some shocking comments as he claimed that Durant is more gifted than Jordan. Of course, these comments have caused quite the stir, although there are some fans out there who understood exactly what Kerr meant.

"He's just so gifted. I think he's more gifted [than Jordan]," Kerr said. "He's 6'11" with guard skills, unlimited 3-point range, passing, shot-blocking -- his shot-blocking at the rim, it's just stunning. Watching him this year was really, really gratifying to see."

When all is said and done, it's safe to say that Michael Jordan will remain the greatest of all time. However, one can make the argument that Durant is the best scorer the game has ever seen, which backs up what Kerr was trying to articulate. Durant has a very unique skill set for his size and if he wins a few more championships, it will be hard to argue against his greatness.

Elsa/Getty Images