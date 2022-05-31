On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors will face their toughest test of the NBA playoffs as they will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Warriors have yet to face a defensive team like the Celtics, and many are interested in how this is all going to play out. While the Warriors do have a big three, the Celtics have a budding superstar in Jayson Tatum and there is a real sense that Tatum will be all over the court throughout this series.

In a report from CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, it was made very clear that Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is a bit worried about Tatum. The coach knows that Tatum is one of the best in the league and that when given the chance, he will absolutely burn the Warriors if they aren't careful.

Harry How/Getty Images

Via CJ Holmes:

"Kerr called Tatum “one of the very best” players in the league because of his rare combination of size, strength and skill. And Brown’s game has similar qualities. They’re different players compared to those the Warriors have seen on the wing this postseason. Says all five Warriors on the court must be prepared to embrace the challenge."

The Warriors have had it easy throughout the postseason, however, that all stops now. The Celtics have seen just about everything and the Warriors certainly don't scare them.

Give us your predictions for the series, in the comments down below.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

[Via]