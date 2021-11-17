Golden State Warriors head coach recently provided an official update surrounding the potential return of key starters Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, telling reporters that he does not expect the two to be back on an NBA court as soon as next week.

Kerr and the 12-2 Warriors currently sit atop the Western Conference and have the best record in the entire NBA, as they've looked dominant to begin the 2021 season. Their 2x MVP Stephen Curry has had to carry much of the load offensively as the Warriors near full strength, leading the team with averages of 28.7 points and 5.4 three-pointers made, a game.

Golden State fans can only imagine what this 12-win squad will look like this season when Klay Thompson and James Wiseman eventually debut, following their longtime absences recovering from serious lower-body injuries. Kerr recently told reporters that Klay has progressed to playing 5-on-5, however, that doesn't guarantee he'll be playing on live, NBA hardwood next week.

Concerning Klay's return, Kerr said, "A two-year absence requires a lot of work, not just the rehab but, you know, the endurance. The strength. It's great that he's playing 5-on-5, but it doesn't mean that he'll be ready to step on an NBA floor next week, or something. But he's progressing very well."

Michael Urakami/Getty Images

However, Warriors big man James Wiseman has not yet been cleared for 5-on-5, and when Coach Kerr was asked if he thought Wiseman would be given that nod soon, he responded:

"I hope so, I hope so. The injury that he suffered, everything is clear, there's no structural issues. It's just an injury that requires a lot of sort of give and take and daily maintenance and kind of checking in on how he's doing."

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Kerr, Curry, and the Warriors look to continue to right the ship without their two key players, as Golden State travels to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers, tomorrow night. Watch Steve Kerr's full response, below: