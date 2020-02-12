Steph Curry went down with a broken hand at the beginning of the season which ultimately put the Golden State Warriors in a tremendous hole. Without Curry in the lineup, the Warriors have become the worst team in the entire NBA and at this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see them get a lottery pick in the draft. Regardless, Curry has been hard at work trying to get himself right for the final stretch of the season.

Some think Curry will be back in March although for now, that remains to be seen. Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a massive update on Curry and what he's been able to do with the team as of late. As Kerr explains, Curry is already participating in drills and by next month, they'll have a pretty good idea of when he'll be able to make his return.

Harry How/Getty Images

“He’s jumped into a few of our non-contact, offensive 5-on-0 stuff,” Kerr said according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “But he’s coming around. We’ll have another update I guess, a more thorough update, on March 1. But right now, everything is going smoothly and he’s just trying to build his conditioning base and keep getting better.”

This latest update should be great news for Warriors fans who have had to sit through one of the team's worst seasons in recent memory. Once Curry comes back, they will certainly start winning at a higher clip again.