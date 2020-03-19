Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time and was dominant as a member of the Chicago Bulls. He went on two separate three-peats back in the 90s and in the middle of that, he took two years off from the game of basketball. Many believe Jordan could have won eight-straight titles although in an interview with David Aldridge and Michael Lee of The Athletic, Jordan's teammate Steve Kerr said it would have never happened.

“Sometimes people say to me, ‘If Michael had stayed, you guys would’ve won eight in a row.’ That’s the most preposterous thing I have ever heard. People have no idea how emotionally draining it is for a team to keep winning,” Kerr said.

Kerr also spoke about the various conspiracy theories surrounding Jordan and why he took the two years off. Some say he was suspended for gambling and that David Stern kept it all under wraps. As Kerr explained, it was simply because Jordan needed a break from everything.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“To me, the reason we won the second three was because he got away and recharged his batteries,” Kerr said. “He needed it, desperately. And that’s why he left. He was just burned out. There were all of these theories: Did David Stern tell him you can’t play? Like, yeah, that would be very smart – the greatest player ever and we’re going to punish him for gambling or whatever? What are we even talking about? That’s dumb. All of those conspiracy theories were dumb. Bottom line was, he was fried. Going through a lot with his father’s death. Just getting away for two years, recharged his batteries and got him ready for the next three.”

Needless to say, Kerr is more qualified to speak on this than many others out there and we're happy to get his perspective on one of the best players ever.