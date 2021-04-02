Over the past couple of seasons, the Golden State Warriors have had to deal with an abundance of injuries, and it has left them on the outside looking in of the playoffs. For instance, the team finished dead last in the NBA in 2020 and this season, they are 10th in the Western Conference, which would put them outside of the postseason, once again.

Last night, the Warriors lost a tough game to the Miami Heat, and many fans are worried that this team simply isn't good enough to make the playoffs. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr addressed those concerns and admitted that the Warriors are in a tough spot and need to start playing well immediately.

“We’re right in the thick of it, and 24 games is actually a lot when you’re talking about being within a game either in front or behind of teams that are within your group,” Kerr said. “There should be a sense of urgency because this is the stretch run, but there is time for us to get it going. But it’s just cheap talk if we don’t actually play like it. We can’t turn it over, and we can’t keep fouling jump-shooters.”

With Steph Curry back in the lineup, this team has a real chance of getting hot again, although for now, Warriors fans will be watching with some anxiety as their team continues to falter.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images