Last night was not a good one for the Golden State Warriors. They got off to a slow start against the Boston Celtics and while they picked things up in the third quarter, they ultimately collapsed down the stretch which is what allowed the Celtics to take over and win the game.

After the match, much was said about the Celtics fans who had some very harsh words for Draymond Green. Green's wife, Klay Thompson, and even Steve Kerr had something to say about it, and as you can expect, they received quite a bit of pushback from fans who noted that trash talk from fans has always been a part of the game.

Following Kerr's comments, there was a rush of hate on social media as many felt that Kerr shouldn't be talking considering all of his decision down the stretch. For instance, he took Steph Curry out of the game when he was getting hot, and it led to the Warriors' demise. With that being said, there is now this sense that Kerr is helping the Warriors choke, and if he doesn't stop, this series could be lost soon.

Let us know what you think of this NBA Finals series so far, in the comments section down below.