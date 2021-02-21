Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says Draymond Green "crossed the line," following his ejection in the final moments of the team's 102-100 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Green reportedly shouted profanity at an official and was assessed his second technical foul of the game, resulting in an automatic ejection.



"He crossed the line," Kerr said of Green, after the game. "That's the main thing. We love his passion and his energy. We would not be the team we are without him, but that doesn't give him license to cross that line, and he knows that."

With the Warriors up 100-98, and just over nine seconds remaining in the game, Gordon Hayward and Green both fought for control of the ball and were tied up, but rather than resulting in a jump ball, officials awarded the Hornets a timeout.

"His first technical was assessed when he directed profanity at his opponent," crew chief Marc Davis said, explaining Green's ejection. "He was assessed his first technical foul for verbally taunting an opponent. He then proceeded to direct screaming profanity at a game official and received his [second] technical foul and was ejected as per rule."

The Warriors are now 16-15 and in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

