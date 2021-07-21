Unless you've been avoiding all things NFT-related, you've undoubtedly heard of the millions of dollars that people have been making from these non-fungible tokens. From a video of Jake Paul knocking out Nate Robinson to SZA's recent NFT collection, people have been pushing this newfound market to its limits, and now Steve Jobs will posthumously innovate the NFT market even more.

According to Complex, a 1973 job application from the late Apple visionary is being sold off as an NFT and a physical item in one joint auction that aims to set an industry-shifting precedent for the NFT market. Interested parties can decide whether they want to submit bids in USD and crypto for the physical copy of Jobs' 70s job application or put up some Ethereum (ETH) for the digitized NFT version. It's an admittedly intriguing concept that definitely sets itself apart from the recent flood of NFT auctions.



Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On the official auction page, the following is written in regard to the unique nature of the sale: "Will this open a whole new market for decentralized collectibles? Will this cement the status-quo? Or could we see a stalemate with a fresh understanding that both can coexist and even complement one another as we traverse the next 50 years of innovation? Whatever the outcome, the worlds of finance and art will be watching with anticipation."

According to Complex, a percentage of the profits from this uniquely formatted auction will be given to Cancer Research Institute and One Laptop Per Child, and considering that the previous auction of the physical application was sold for a reported $224,750 earlier this year in London, there should be plenty of profits available when its all said and done.

At the time of publishing, the current bid for the physical version of Steve Jobs' application is at $100.00 (or 0.05 ETH) while the NFT is far ahead of its competitor at 0.13 ETH (or $259.94). Check "the world’s first physical vs NFT auction" out for yourself and participate in its free polls here.

