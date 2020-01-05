Bindi Irwin, and the rest of the Irwin family, are carrying on Steve Irwin's legacy of protecting wildlife. The family is reporting that they just treated their 90,000th patient at their Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, as pointed out by Complex.

Bindi and her brother, Robert, announced the news in separate posts.

Robert wrote, "This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support - with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever."

"With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼," said Bindi

The news comes amidst Australia’s growing wildfires, which, according to Yahoo, Australia's environment minister, Sussan Ley, says have claimed 30% of all Koala habitat. A total of 146 fires are burning across the state of New South Wales, with 65 uncontained according to CNN. Blood-red skies can be seen in videos taken in towns near the fires.

For more updates on the wildfires, head to CNN.