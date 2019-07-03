Steve Harvey is using his well-earned coin to make a difference in the lives of eight lucky individuals set to attend Kent State University. Steve attended the school himself and paid it forward when he invited the eight men on his self-titled talk show to detail their scholarship announcement in full.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“In addition to the scholarships, DEI will provide ongoing support to the eight students to ensure their academic success,” Vice President Brown said in the official press release. “Our division has a vested interest in all students; these eight young men will have no excuses with the help of our staff.”

The men must maintain a 2.5-grade point average to have the scholarship renew each year. “Whenever we can, we find a way to change the lives of young people through scholarship programs we have come up with," Steve added of the program, presented through his Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

The scholarships are in memory of Devin Moore, a student who died while playing basketball at the Kent State's Student Recreation and Wellness Center. “I believe that Devin’s legacy lives on in the lives of the students who are being blessed to get a sound education here at Kent State,” Sony Williams, who leads division and diversity added.

The men who received the scholarships are Lamont Averett, Zethran Jackson, Mark Jenkins, Jaiden Morales, Johnell Parnell, Kelvon Gibson, Anthony Morris Jr. and Craig Johnson.