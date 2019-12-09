Another Miss Universe pageant is conquered and host, Steve Harvey, has done it again. Though viewers were not amused by Columbian cartel jokes in his commentary, Steve stands by his interesting sense of humor.

The Family Feud gameshow runner led this year's competition for the fifth time to crown the lucky lady who would represent 2020. He may have been tense following last year's debacle of him announcing the incorrect winner because Harvey faced another awkward hiccup during the Sunday night show. Only this time, critics dubbed it inappropriate.

Things during his interview with Miss Colombia Gabriela Tafur Nader went array when he reminded everyone of his 2015 slip up saying, “You’ve forgiven me [but] the cartel has not. They’re not handling it the same way.” Backlash quickly pursued as social media commenters lit up timelines with criticisms of the apparent tasteless joke. But if they thought Harvey was going to apologize, they had another thing coming.

The original King of Comedy went to Twitter with a coincidental message that refers to haters and recommending for people to "quit tripping."

That wasn't the only trip Steve made that night, however. He had his own crowning of a not-so-graceful moment when he announced Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados as the winner of the National Costume competition. However, it was Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon who was instructed to strut the stage to receive the honor. Sekhon made a clear correction of her title before Harvey blatantly said:

"Well, let me explain something, I just read that in the teleprompter. Y'all gotta quit doin' this to me. I can read! They are trying to fix it now, but this is what they did to me back in 2015."

Fortunately for the host this time around, The Miss Universe organization tweeted that he did read the teleprompter correctly and there was no error on his part.